Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > US approves anti-malarial drug to treat coronavirus: Trump

US approves anti-malarial drug to treat coronavirus: Trump

Khaleej Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Chloroquine is a synthetic form of quinine, which has been used to treat malaria since the 1940s.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus 01:54

 The president said he has instructed the FDA to look into whether chloroquine is effective in treating the coronavirus.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Q&A: Treating COVID-19 [Video]

Coronavirus Q&A: Treating COVID-19

Is a drug used to treat malaria an effective treatment for COVID-19? Are there enough ventilators to treat those who come in with severe illness as a result of coronavirus?

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:42Published
Coronavirus National Update: Pres. Trump Approves 2 Existing Drugs For Treatment Of Coronavirus [Video]

Coronavirus National Update: Pres. Trump Approves 2 Existing Drugs For Treatment Of Coronavirus

President Donald Trump says he's pushed the Food and Drug Administration to eliminate barriers to getting therapeutics for coronavirus to patients.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat Coronavirus

Trump Directs FDA To Look Into Malaria Drug To Treat CoronavirusWatch VideoDuring a press briefing Thursday, President Donald Trump said he told the FDA to look into whether a decadesold anti-malarial drug can be used to...
Newsy

Clinical Trial Raises Hopes That Malaria Drug Could Be Coronavirus Cure

Clinical Trial Raises Hopes That Malaria Drug Could Be Coronavirus Cure
Daily Caller

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.