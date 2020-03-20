Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Nirbhaya case: Bodies of all convicts taken to hospital for post mortem

Nirbhaya case: Bodies of all convicts taken to hospital for post mortem

Khaleej Times Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The bodies will be handed over to the families after the post mortem.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: IANS INDIA - Published < > Embed
News video: An interview with DDU Hospital forensic head who's supervising the post-mortem of Nirbhaya convicts

An interview with DDU Hospital forensic head who's supervising the post-mortem of Nirbhaya convicts 05:46

 An interview with DDU Hospital forensic head who's supervising the post-mortem of Nirbhaya convicts

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BharatKumar1857

Manoj Kumar RT @amritabhinder: Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for post… 53 seconds ago

kiranmsj

Kiran M RT @htTweets: Doctor confirms that all four convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape case are dead. Their bodies were kept hanging for 30 minutes,… 15 minutes ago

mdiethert

Manfred Diethert RT @ians_india: Bodies of the four convicts in #Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at 8 a.m. on Friday… 32 minutes ago

BNN_Breaking

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for… https://t.co/WzTm6C9Eql 32 minutes ago

sanjeev66143

$anjiv kumar dev Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 convicts hanged, bodies shifted to hospital for postmortem https://t.co/rdxxl8hhVI 35 minutes ago

ians_india

IANS Tweets Bodies of the four convicts in #Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at 8 a.m. o… https://t.co/ETu3WUxXjj 38 minutes ago

358Ketaki

Ketaki Parashar Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for… https://t.co/JpervOGbfi 56 minutes ago

manzurali

منظور علی Manzur Ali RT @DrJwalaG: #NirbhayaCase live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for postmorte… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.