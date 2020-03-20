Nirbhaya case: Bodies of all convicts taken to hospital for post mortem

Manoj Kumar RT @amritabhinder: Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for post… 53 seconds ago

Kiran M RT @htTweets: Doctor confirms that all four convicts of 2012 Delhi gang rape case are dead. Their bodies were kept hanging for 30 minutes,… 15 minutes ago

Manfred Diethert RT @ians_india: Bodies of the four convicts in #Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at 8 a.m. on Friday… 32 minutes ago

Breaking News 🇸🇴 Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for… https://t.co/WzTm6C9Eql 32 minutes ago

$anjiv kumar dev Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 convicts hanged, bodies shifted to hospital for postmortem https://t.co/rdxxl8hhVI 35 minutes ago

IANS Tweets Bodies of the four convicts in #Nirbhaya rape and murder case were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital at 8 a.m. o… https://t.co/ETu3WUxXjj 38 minutes ago

Ketaki Parashar Nirbhaya case live updates: All 4 death row convicts have been hanged at Tihar jail; bodies shifted to hospital for… https://t.co/JpervOGbfi 56 minutes ago