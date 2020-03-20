Global  

Coronavirus worldwide toll rises to 10,000 with Italy emerging as second worst-hit nation

Zee News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
The number of coronavirus cases in the world has risen to a stunning 2,42,000 infections and nearly 10,000 deaths in this pandemic which has tounched more than 170 countries. The outbreak and its effects are drawing comparisons with painful periods such as World War Two, the 2008 financial crisis and the 1918 Spanish flu.
