Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes Chinaâ€™s

Al Jazeera Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Italy's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking the number of deaths so far registered in China.
News video: Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s

Europe coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China’s 02:29

 Italy's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 3,405 overtaking the number of deaths so far registered in China.

