Coronavirus latest: Johnson’s U-turn, Sunak’s fiscal stimulus and a London lockdown

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources UK's Johnson sees agreement within G7 on fiscal stimulus British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday there was agreement amongst G7 countries that there should be fiscal stimulus to help cushion the economic...

Reuters 4 days ago



Johnson does not rule out locking down London to slow spread of coronavirus Boris Johnson has not ruled out placing London on lockdown, with stricter measures than the rest of the nation, as the capital suffers an accelerated spread of...

Belfast Telegraph 2 days ago





Tweets about this