Coronavirus updates: California wakes up to a COVID-19 lockdown

The death toll in Italy from Covid-19 has risen to more than any other county at this point, while the county remains in lockdown. California residents are being advised to do the same by their governor. Concerns rise in India, with nearly two hundred confirmed cases and at least four recorded...
British rail services will be gradually reduced from next week as demand drops away during the coronavirus outbreak. The Department for Transport (DfT) said it had agreed with rail operators across the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
The New Zealand dollar rebounded after the greenback was hammered in the wake of the entire state of California going into full lockdown to try to slow the... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Newsmax