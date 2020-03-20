Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > 'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia

'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia

Reuters India Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Australia's southern island state of Tasmania is quarantining itself from the mainland to stop the spread of coronavirus - after Saturday anyone who enters, even from elsewhere in the country, will have to spend 14 days in isolation.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australia's wild summer sees blast of snow [Video]

Australia's wild summer sees blast of snow

A cold snap in Tasmania adds a final chapter to Australia's summer of dramatic weather.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 00:48Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Arbay38

Abe Moore 'We've got a moat and we aren’t afraid to use it': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia. My home is an island… https://t.co/dvkUxC40iF 13 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut 'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia -- after Saturday anyone who enters, even from elsewher… https://t.co/ApP4vOBtdf 16 minutes ago

tolubadi

ToLuBaDi RT @STcom: Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/LJh9IhMEN3 58 minutes ago

polosugr

Polos "'We've Got a Moat': Tasmania Cuts Itself Off From Australia" por Reuters publicado en el NYT https://t.co/J82evAxW9f 59 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen 'We've Got a Moat': Tasmania Cuts Itself off From Australia - https://t.co/TOoumlqNCc 1 hour ago

STForeignDesk

ST Foreign Desk Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/HQJaE3RBzY 1 hour ago

STcom

The Straits Times Coronavirus: Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia https://t.co/LJh9IhMEN3 1 hour ago

garydavidlebel

Gary Lebel 'We've got a moat': Tasmania cuts itself off from Australia 😳 going hard in the paint Down Under ... is Hawaii nex… https://t.co/G5YRq7t03w 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.