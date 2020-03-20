Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Ontario premier and education minister to make announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ontario premier and education minister to make announcement amid COVID-19 pandemic

CTV News Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Stephen Lecce will make an announcement today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: Doug Ford: Put Food Above Rent During Coronavirus Pandemic

Doug Ford: Put Food Above Rent During Coronavirus Pandemic 01:27

 Ontario Premier Doug Ford says people who are "down and out" during the COVID-19 pandemic should prioritize food over paying their rent.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ford Says Ontarians Won’t Get Evicted If They Can’t Pay Rent This Month [Video]

Ford Says Ontarians Won’t Get Evicted If They Can’t Pay Rent This Month

On Thursday, premier Doug Ford addressed the public as cases of COVID-19 in Ontario continue to grow. During his speech, Ford announced that he would be suspending all eviction orders until further..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:02Published
Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon announces school closures in Scotland by end of the week

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced schools in Scotland will close by the end of the week. The announcement came after Boris Johnson told the House of Commons during Prime Minister’s..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Recent related news from verified sources

PM Trudeau, Ont. Premier Ford attended same mining conference as Sudbury COVID-19 case

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both attended the same conference as a man who tested positive for COVID-19.
CTV News

Ontario announces measures to protect workers during COVID-19 pandemic

As many businesses begin closing their doors indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ontario government has announced measures meant to protect workers...
CTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Turtle99999

Turtle RT @CHCHNews: Premier Doug Ford and Education Minister Steven Lecce announced the first phase of the new online tool for parents and studen… 15 seconds ago

clifford_cull

Clifford Cull Ontario premier, education minister to make announcement amid coronavirus outbreak | https://t.co/H3eVOUdfpt https://t.co/zhvKPsEAOa 23 minutes ago

brian20200220

Brian20200220 RT @BeaverBacon: We need @fordnation for all of Canada, @fordnation for next PM of Canada Ontario premier and education minister to make a… 48 minutes ago

CCHcomets

Catholic Central HS Today Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Minister of Education Stephen Lecce announced the establishment of the first ph… https://t.co/2aAqHACo1W 59 minutes ago

JohnRedins

John Redins RT @MarkPFIsher: #Ontario Premier @fordnation & Education Minister @Sflecce launched the first phase of Learn at Home & Apprendre à la mais… 1 hour ago

hicknell

Mrs. Hicknell RT @ChrisFinnie05: Really disappointed by the Premier and Minister if Education’s ‘Education’ decision. You have a wealth of experience and… 1 hour ago

KohtatSabiha

sabiha m RT @cross_holy: This afternoon, the Premier of Ontario and the Minister of Education announced that they had partnered with TVO to create a… 2 hours ago

cross_holy

Holy Cross Catholic This afternoon, the Premier of Ontario and the Minister of Education announced that they had partnered with TVO to… https://t.co/hQx4tZXmNL 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.