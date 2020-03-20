Global  

Nikki Haley Resigns From Boeing's Board Of Directors

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Nikki Haley Resigns From Boeing's Board Of DirectorsWatch VideoNikki Haley is no longer a member of Boeing's board of directors.

The former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. resigned from her position over Boeing's request for government aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Haley wrote in her resignation letter, "I cannot support a move to lean on the federal government...
Boeing Nominates Two New Directors [Video]

Boeing Nominates Two New Directors

Boeing announced it has nominated two new directors for its board to replace directors who are retiring. The new directors are Akhil Johri and Steve Mollenkopf who both have safety and engineering..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:21Published

Nikki Haley, Protesting Gov't Aid, Quits Boeing Board

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley stepped down from Boeing's board of directors in protest of government aid to help the aircraft maker get through the...
Newsmax Also reported by •Seattle TimesHinduBangkok Post

Boeing director Nikki Haley quits board after jet maker's $60B bailout request

Boeing director Nikki Haley has quit the jet maker's board, stating her objection to the company's attempt to secure a federal government bailout totaling $60...
bizjournals Also reported by •Seattle TimesHinduBangkok Post

mbohannon9

🌟🌟🌟deplorable Mike 🇺🇸NRA #WWG1WGA MAGA RT @cvpayne: Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing Board- does not believe the Company should seek support the Fed Gov. I talked about Boeing hi… 5 seconds ago

juancarl1tos

juan c perez RT @latimes: Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout https://t.co/0qy6thcmj8 26 seconds ago

MarcieFischer80

🌻Marcie RT @prayingmedic: Nikki Haley opposes government aid to Boeing, will resign from the company's board. https://t.co/WEjCqHumgV 1 minute ago

LouPankey

Lou Pankey RT @junogsp7: Say No to Boeing Bailout For reasons outlined in Former UN Ambassador’s Resignation from Board 🇺🇸 @POTUS @NikkiHaley @lar… 3 minutes ago

ChampionMtager

Meredith champion RT @dcexaminer: .@NikkiHaley resigns from the board of @Boeing, protesting the company's decision to ask the gov't to bail them out. "I kn… 3 minutes ago

hpoinsett

Holly Poinsett RT @CNBCnow: Former UN ambassador Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board, opposing government aid https://t.co/P3QOfGh2E7 4 minutes ago

BiRdMaN2315

YoungstyGuy RT @SteveKopack: Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board because she opposes a federal bailout. “I cannot support a move to lean on the fed… 5 minutes ago

Business_Herald

HeraldNet Business Nikki Haley resigns from Boeing board over airlines bailout https://t.co/hZtwWmz103 5 minutes ago

