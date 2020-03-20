Global  

Trump says interest on US student loans will be waived amid coronavirus pandemic

Independent Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Interest will be waived on federally held student loans for at least 60 days during the national emergency amid the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump has announced.
News video: Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law

Trump signs coronavirus relief package into law 02:17

 On Wednesday (March 18) President Donald Trump signed into law a roughly $105 billion aid package to limit the damage from the coronavirus pandemic through free testing, paid sick leave and expanded safety-net spending. Lisa Bernhard reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Touts Unproven Coronavirus Treatments [Video]

Trump Touts Unproven Coronavirus Treatments

President Donald Trump made unfounded claims about coronavirus treatments while ignoring criticism of his administration’s failures in addressing the pandemic.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:19Published
The Factors That Suggests Trump Supporters May Be at Greater Risk for Coronavirus Impact [Video]

The Factors That Suggests Trump Supporters May Be at Greater Risk for Coronavirus Impact

A dive into demographics and recent polls shows that some who support President Trump may be more likely to face coronavirus-related issues. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:19Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump’s Student Loan Interest Waiver Isn’t What You May Think

President Trump said he was waiving interest on federally held student loans because of the coronavirus outbreak. But payments won’t change.
NYTimes.com

Education Dept. Makes Changes To Standardized Tests, Student Loans Over Coronavirus

The department announced it will waive testing requirements, and federal student loan borrowers will automatically have their interest rates set to 0%, with an...
NPR

