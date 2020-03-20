Trump says interest on US student loans will be waived amid coronavirus pandemic

Omar Prado RT @ABC: NEW: Pres. Trump says the government has "temporarily waived all interest on federally-held student loans," and will allow "borrow… 2 minutes ago Aditi Juneja RT @Yamiche: President Trump says Department of Education won't enforce standard testing won't be enforced. He is also waiving all intere… 5 minutes ago Novid "Sekiro" Houellebecq (Hollaback) RT @DeItaOne: TRUMP SAYS U.S. WILL TEMPORARILY WAIVE INTEREST ON FEDERALLY-HELD STUDENT LOANS 13 minutes ago LIVE COVERAGE RT @FOX61News: JUST IN: President Trump says Department of Education will not be enforcing standardized testing requirements for remainder… 21 minutes ago POPS RT @BuzzFeedNews: Trump says the government is cancelling standardized tests for the school year and student loan interest for 60 days due… 26 minutes ago Bryan Dillon RT @wcnc: JUST IN: Pres. Trump says Department of Education will not be enforcing standardized testing requirements for the remainder of th… 33 minutes ago JoeTrudeau RT @thedailybeast: BREAKING: Trump said all interest on federally owned student loans will be temporarily waived and payments will be suspe… 35 minutes ago Theresa Heaphy RT @KristinaJulia2: Interest Waived on Federally Owned Student Loans and Payments Suspended for 60 Days: Trump https://t.co/Z4ebX6jOi8 37 minutes ago