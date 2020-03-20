Global  

Brazil calls COVID-19 state of emergency as Bolsonaro approval slips

Reuters Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Brazil declared a state of emergency on Friday, freeing up funds for the federal government to fight the coronavirus pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity declined over his handling of the crisis.
Bolsonaro's second COVID-19 test is negative, Brazil seeks to declare state of emergency

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday his second coronavirus test was negative and his government asked Congress to authorize a state of emergency that...
Reuters

