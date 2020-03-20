Global  

Chicago Mayor Orders Sick To Stay Home, Suspends Some City Practices

Friday, 20 March 2020
Chicago Mayor Orders Sick To Stay Home, Suspends Some City PracticesWatch VideoGovernment officials in Chicago are ordering anyone who is sick, beginning to feel sick or considered vulnerable to the coronavirus to remain at home.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot says the order is part of a series of measures the city is taking to slow the coronavirus outbreak. Chicago extended the closure of public...
 Other cities and states across the country are implementing similar measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot Addresses City During Coronavirus Pandemic

The mayor announced Chicago Public Schools will now be closed until April 21, and issued an order that anyone who is sick must stay home.

