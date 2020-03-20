Global  

Illinois lockdown: Governor orders all residents to stay at home as US cases rise

Independent Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
A stay-at-home order has been enacted in Illinois in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening [Video]

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening

After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:11Published
Shoppers hit stores for essentials after order [Video]

Shoppers hit stores for essentials after order

After the governor's order to stay at home, several shoppers in the South Bay visited stores to refill on essentials.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published

Governor orders Californians to stay at home

California Gov. Gavin Newsom put the nation's most populous state on a stay-at-home order. He said late Thursday that the statewide restriction on any...
USATODAY.com

New York Governor announces ‘100% workforce reduction’ for non-essential services

In a press conference today, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced orders for residents to stay at home amid rising COVID-19 concerns. The Governor was...
TechCrunch Also reported by •Business InsiderJust Jared

humanssuck12

Humans Suck RT @ericgarland: BREAKING: Governor of Illinois orders "shelter in place" lockdown of entire state from March 21-April 7. https://t.co/MhHI… 36 seconds ago

DLightworks

D_Mac RT @RealMattCouch: Illinois on Lockdown as Governor Issues Stay at Home Orders https://t.co/0WtItsoyYv https://t.co/oeNISBfDOr 2 minutes ago

RealMikeNapa

Dr. Mike Napa, PhD 🇺🇸 BREAKING: The State of Illinois will be announcing Lockdown within the hour I am told by my sources. https://t.co/tz3w7Ja9bo 12 minutes ago

RealMikeNapa

Dr. Mike Napa, PhD 🇺🇸 Illinois on Lockdown as Governor Issues Stay at Home Orders https://t.co/tz3w7Ja9bo https://t.co/HCQdRnCZc7 12 minutes ago

