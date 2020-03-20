Global  

Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Newsy Friday, 20 March 2020 ()
Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid PandemicWatch VideoIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order Friday requiring residents to stay home as much as possible starting Saturday at 5 p.m.

Under the order, which is effective until at least April 7, nonessential businesses will be closed. Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be...
News video: Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic 01:02

 Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be open, but nonessential businesses must close.

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening [Video]

Gov. JB Pritzker Orders Illinois Residents To 'Stay At Home' Starting Saturday Evening

After more than two weeks of asking Illinois residents to stay home as much as possible during the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. JB Pritzker is issuing a statewide "stay at home" order, starting at 5 p.m...

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 09:11Published
Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home [Video]

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Illinois governor orders residents to stay at home

Credit: WTHIPublished

AP Sources: Illinois governor to order shelter in place

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker will on Friday order residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic...
Seattle Times

Illinois governor imposes stay-at-home order

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Friday ordered all state residents to remain in their homes except for essentials, joining similar dramatic efforts in California...
USATODAY.com

