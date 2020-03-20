Illinois Governor Orders Residents To Stay Home Amid Pandemic

Friday, 20 March 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

Watch VideoIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order Friday requiring residents to



Under the order, which is effective until at least April 7, nonessential businesses will be closed. Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be... Watch VideoIllinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued an order Friday requiring residents to stay home as much as possible starting Saturday at 5 p.m.Under the order, which is effective until at least April 7, nonessential businesses will be closed. Places like grocery stores, hospitals, pharmacies and gas stations will still be 👓 View full article

