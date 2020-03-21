Global  

North Korea fires missiles amid coronavirus pandemic

Al Jazeera Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Tokyo says Pyongyang appeared to have fired a missile, which landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone waters.
NumanSarwar6

Numan Sarwar RT @MoeedNj: Why North Korea fires 'ballistic missiles' while world struggles with corona? Isolated nation has not reported any cases of co… 6 seconds ago

Amrtajuddin

Amr Tajuddin @ElBaradei Another disturbing news from a country supported by China which just suffered the loss of more than 3000… https://t.co/16wmUdadE1 16 seconds ago

dvp031

DVP031 North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles amid COVID-19 pandemic https://t.co/50zN0GVfPx 1 minute ago

darmal97

Darren JG RT @FakeShowbizNews: BREAKING: North Korea fires two ballistic missiles at Paloma Faith https://t.co/aU2xVVJs54 2 minutes ago

MoeedNj

Moeed Pirzada Why North Korea fires 'ballistic missiles' while world struggles with corona? Isolated nation has not reported any… https://t.co/kL6FhHES5r 2 minutes ago

MikeOtley

Mike Otley North Korea 'fires two missiles' in latest aggressive test https://t.co/m5Wp9cOkCj 3 minutes ago

Z3itG3ist

Kæyvine Lee Brœcʞ Da La FamOiNe Dy KaNaBecʞ RT @ETodayOnline1: Amid virus outbreak, North Korea fires ballistic missiles https://t.co/tz3UrZcjIM https://t.co/PUh2dswuip 3 minutes ago

DISCOVERNEWSW

Discover News World North Korea fires suspected short-range missiles - Times of India - https://t.co/Rwjnvi2w3J https://t.co/4AlqLKskBN 5 minutes ago

