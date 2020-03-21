Global  

Australia's coronavirus cases surpass 900 as Sydney beachgoers flout social distancing advice

SBS Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Federal and state politicians have criticised the actions of thousands of people who flooded Sydney beaches on Friday, despite clear advice to practice social distancing whenever possible.
News video: Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice

Florida beach still crowded despite COVID-19 social distancing advice 03:19

 Delray Beach, Flordia, remains crowded despite advice to self-isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic. The footage, filmed on March 19, shows Floridians sunbathing on the beach in close groups. Florida has reported 432 COVID-19 cases with nine deaths caused by the virus.

How To Deal With Social Distancing, Remote Learning, & Isolation [Video]

How To Deal With Social Distancing, Remote Learning, & Isolation

Information about the new coronavirus is everywhere and it can be overwhelming. Here''s some expert advice to help cope.

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney [Video]

Coronavirus fears don't stop beachgoers flock to Bondi Beach in Sydney

Hundreds of people flocked to Sydney's most iconic beach on Friday (March 20) despite the Australian Government's advise to practice social distancing and prevent the spread of the COVID-19..

Bondi Beach to close a day after thousands flouted coronavirus social distancing advice

Federal and state politicians have criticised the actions of thousands of people who flooded Sydney beaches on Friday, despite clear advice to practice social...
As social distancing measure, Starbucks temporarily shifts to ‘to go’ model in US and Canada

Beginning today, Starbucks is instituting a temporary move to a “to go” model for all of its locations in the U.S. and Canada. One of the more sweeping...
jamnic77

🌏💧🔥⚡🐨 James Nicholson RT @lynlinking: Australia's coronavirus cases surpass 900 as Sydney beachgoers flout social distancing advice https://t.co/wwJMCCmMSX via @… 8 minutes ago

GCoxsbs

Gary Cox Bondi Beach has now been CLOSED after Sydney beachgoers flouted social distancing advice https://t.co/sS8Z2cTauO via @SBSNews 18 minutes ago

lynlinking

lynlinking Australia's coronavirus cases surpass 900 as Sydney beachgoers flout social distancing advice… https://t.co/uAERhA9bR2 20 minutes ago

zipporahmoses

Zipporah Moses #ChrisSmith #2GB has just announced that they R about 2 close #BondiBeach.... #COVID19 #CoronaVirusAustralia https://t.co/3S2ama3moA 25 minutes ago

jacquelynshead

Jacquelyn Shead Coronavirus Australia live updates https://t.co/DetCumVy1w https://t.co/Cw56DSvCn8 5 hours ago

mikebarlow2

Mike Barlow Australia’s coronavirus cases; A jump in cases of coronavirus infection in New South Wales has seen the total numbe… https://t.co/3YHkDL9Etx 20 hours ago

PairsonnalitesA

Stigmabase | ASIA Fighting Stigma : Coronavirus Australia live updates: Italy deaths surpass China, seventh Australian dies: “This w… https://t.co/Ujj1Yugs6U 22 hours ago

AntoTussoV

Antonio Tusso Australia Breakdown it’s about to start 😓 Qantas to suspend all international flights as Australian coronavirus ca… https://t.co/CFO2PtNJwQ 1 day ago

