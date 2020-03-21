As Oil Prices Plunge, Azerbaijan Says Caspian Deposit Worth Tapping
Saturday, 21 March 2020 () (Eurasianet) — Azerbaijan says it has proven an oil deposit in the Caspian Sea is commercially viable, offering a small psychological boost as the country’s oil-based economy wilts under international price shocks.
The state oil company, SOCAR, said in a March 19 press release that the Karabagh field some 100...
The Dow Jones Industrial average fell by 2,000 points on the first day of trading this week after an oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia drove prices to the lowest since 1991 started over the..
Two recent developments, the clearly improvised process of amending the constitution and the move which has triggered the collapse of oil prices indicates that... Eurasia Review Also reported by •OilPrice.com
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Eurasia Review As Oil Prices Plunge, Azerbaijan Says Caspian Deposit Worth Tapping https://t.co/rvXItCAWc2 33 minutes ago
Eurasia Review As Oil Prices Plunge, Azerbaijan Says Caspian Deposit Worth Tapping https://t.co/iiIiREvuQf https://t.co/caFdxG4q15 1 hour ago
Alexander RT @EurasiaNet: Azerbaijan appears to have rushed out an announcement about a potential oil development, winning headlines at home and skep… 10 hours ago
Eurasianet Azerbaijan appears to have rushed out an announcement about a potential oil development, winning headlines at home… https://t.co/MVe0n8YRFs 10 hours ago