Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency from March 22

Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency from March 22

Reuters India Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Kyrgyzstan’s security council recommended Prime Minister Mukhammedkalyi Abylgaziyev on Saturday to declare a state of emergency from March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak, Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov’s office said in a statement.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province

Canadian police block off streets to enforce state of emergency in Ontario province 04:56

 Police forces were seen blocking roads in Ontario, Canada on Tuesday (March 18) after Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yenisafakEN

Yeni Şafak English Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency from March 22 https://t.co/x5egdleNhy https://t.co/XLKscERXSB 2 minutes ago

lostguy79

Kashif Awan RT @trtworld: Here are latest coronavirus developments: - Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency from March 22 - Philippines reports 19th… 53 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Here are latest coronavirus developments: - Kyrgyzstan considers state of emergency from March 22 - Philippines re… https://t.co/7NDir7tcv2 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.