Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81

CTV News Saturday, 21 March 2020 ()
Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as "Lucille," "Lady" and "Islands in the Stream" and embraced his persona as "The Gambler" on record and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.
