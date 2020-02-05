USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica on February 5, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: ABC - Duration: 00:42s - Published USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica Christen Press landed a left-footed rocket to the upper right corner from 20 yards out in the third minute of play against Costa Rica on the road to the Olympics and the team racked up six goals total. 0

Watch full episodes of Good Morning America online at ABC. Stream USWNT impressive goals against Costa Rica instantly.





