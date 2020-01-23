Global  

Bucks 'LoBros' Brook and Robin Lopez read to kids at Next Door Milwaukee

Brothers and Bucks centers Brook and Robin Lopez took time out of dominating the NBA to read books to children at Next Door Milwaukee.

Make sure to stick around for Robin's dramatic reading of 'The Lion King.'
