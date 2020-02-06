Global  

R. Kelly's s*xual abuse trial in New York postponed to the summer

R. Kelly's s*xual abuse trial in New York postponed to the summer

R. Kelly's s*xual abuse trial in New York postponed to the summer

R.

Kelly’s racketeering, s*xual abuse and bribery trial in Brooklyn, New York has been postponed to July, so as not to conflict with the singer’s upcoming court dates in Chicago, Illinois.
