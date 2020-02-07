Global  

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Migos, Young Thug) Part 3

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Migos, Young Thug) Part 3

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Migos, Young Thug) Part 3

Glasses Experts Break Down Celebrity Sunglasses (Migos, Young Thug) Part 3

Trinidad Jame$ and Spencer Shapiro know just about everything about designer glasses.

They stopped by to break down the trends that are dominating the world of celebrity eyewear, specifically looking at Cartier glasses.

Check out what rappers and celebrities like Migo's Offset, Quavo & Takeoff, Young Thug and more are wearing.
