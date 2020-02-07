Global  

The Duke of Cambridge joins football stars to talk about mental health

The Duke of Cambridge joins football stars to talk about mental health

The Duke of Cambridge joins football stars to talk about mental health

The Duke of Cambridge As part of the Heads Up campaign, The Duke of Cambridge joined Crystal Palace’s Andros Townsend, Watford FC’s Troy Deeney, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, Wycombe Wanderers’ Adebayo Akinfenwa and former Arsenal women’s player Kelly Smith for a game of Jenga.

Drawing on their own experiences on and off the football pitch, the players shared personal anecdotes as they opened up about how they manage pressure, and discussed with The Duke the importance of talking and why mental health should no longer be a taboo subject.

This film has been released to mark the Heads Up Weekends, which will see all of football coming together over two weekends in a bid to kick off the biggest ever conversation around mental health.
