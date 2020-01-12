Ilya Kovalchuk cleans up rebound for OT winner on February 9, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 01:47s - Published Ilya Kovalchuk cleans up rebound for OT winner Ilya Kovalchuk picks up the Nick Suzuki rebound and sends a wrist shot past Jack Campbell to give the Canadiens a 2-1 overtime victory 0

