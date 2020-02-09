Global  

Man City-West Ham game off as Storm Ciara batters Britain

The Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham was postponed as Storm Ciara caused havoc with Sunday’s sporting programme.

Football, horse racing, rugby union and rugby league fixtures were all postponed as heavy winds hit Britain.

Sunday’s two Super League games between Huddersfield and Leeds and Wakefield and Catalans Dragons were also postponed.
