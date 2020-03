Raymond Road Baptist Chruch to hold vigil for Clinton fire victims Sunday night

CHURCHIN SOUTH JACKSON.TODAY THE CONGREGATION GATHEREDTO COMFORT EVERYONE COPING ANDTO PRAY FOR JAKE WHO SURVIVEDTHE FIRE THAT KILLED HIS WIFEAND CHILDREN.ON SUNDAY MORNING THE PEWS ATRAYMONDROAD BAPTIST CHURCH FILLED WITHPARISHIONERS.QUICK NATS @ YELLOW 4310 BUTTHERE WAS A VAST EMPTINESSKNOWING THAT MOM BRITTANYMITCHELL PRESLEY AND HER 6CHILDREN AGES 1 TO 15 YEARS OLDWOULDNO LONGER JOIN THECONGREGATION.... AFTERTHEY WERE KILLED IN A SATURDAYMORNINGHOUSE FIRE IN CLINTON.YELLOW 4300"THEY SAY YOU'RE NOT SUPPOSED TOQUESTION GOD, BUT HOW CAN YOUHAVE ANYTHING LIKE THIS HAPPENAND NOT ASK WHY."FAMILY FRIEND LYNN LEE RECALLSSWEETMEMORIES WITH THE PRESLEYFAMILY.YELLOW 4300"WE WERE ALL SO EXCITED THE YEARBEFORE LAST WHEN THEY FINALLYGOT A GIRL, THEY HADTHOSE FIVE BOYS AND WECELEBRATED HAVING A LITTLEGIRL."DURING THE SERVICE SONGS OFCOMFORT AND ENCOURAGEMENTNATS @ YELLOW 4309FILLED THE CHURCH THAT THEPRESLEYFAMILY LOVED ATTENDING.

DEACONBILL DUBARD SAYS SOMETIMESTHEY'DRIDE THERE BIKES FROM CLINTON TOCHURCH INSOUTH JACKSON.YELLOW 4295"DURING THE SUMMER DURINGBIBLE SCHOOL THEY WOULD RIDETHEIR BIKES THEY WERE A BIGBIKINGFAMILY."IN HIS SERMON, PASTOR JOSHHORNER USEDSCRIPTURENATS AT YELLOW 4311"BECAUSE OF THE GREATNESS OF HISMIGHT AND THE STRENGTH OF HISPOWER NOT ONE OF THEM ISMISSING, NOT ONE OF THEM ISMISSING."TO ENCOURAGE HIS CONGREGATION,WHICH INCLUDES BRITTANY'S MOMAND OTHERRELATIVES ----TO TRUST GOD ANDHAVE FAITH INTHE MIDST OF THE UNCERTAINTYAHEAD.YELLOW 4295"THE ONLY WAY YOU CAN COPEWITH THIS IS JUST TO GIVE IT TOTHELORD AND SAY LOOK TAKE IT FROMME.

WE CAN'T DO THIS ON OUROWN."JEWELL: A CANDLELIGHT VIGIL ANDBALLOONRELEASE IS PLANNED AT THE CHURCHTONIGHT AT6.

IN JACKSON JEWELL HILLERY, 16WAPT NEWS.

