Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Video Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Duration: 01:17s - Published < > Embed
Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman’s Oscars Outfit Supports Snubbed Female Directors

Natalie Portman wore a Dior cape to the Oscars with the names of eight female directors embroidered down it, in a show of solidarity as no women were nominated in the Best Director category at the Academy Awards once again.

Only five women have ever received nominations in the category, with Kathryn Bigelow the only female director ever to take home an Oscar for The Hurt Locker in 2010.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

livdose

Livdose.Com Rose McGowan attacks Natalie Portman’s pro-female director Oscars outfit: ‘Walk the walk’ https://t.co/c3R0OGQFuP https://t.co/DrSzTRW4gs 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism [Video]Rose McGowan backtracks on Natalie Portman criticism

Rose McGowan is walking back her stinging attack on Natalie Portman for wearing a cape at the Academy Awards with snubbed female directors' names stitched into its lining, admitting she ''lost sight of..

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:41Published

Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan [Video]Natalie Portman Responds To Rose McGowan

Natalie Portman releases a statement in response to Rose McGowan’s claims that the Oscar-winning actress is a “hypocrite” for wearing a cape embroidered with the names of female directors in a..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.