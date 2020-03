Online booking mix-up costs woman hundreds of dollars

) 536 MAYBE IF I WAS 40 YEARSOLD AGAIN AND IT WOULD HAVEBEEN OKAY, BUT NOT AT THISAGE.

SUSAN LAPOINT AND HERHUSBAND... WERE ON A BUCKETLIST TRIP..

THIS PAST SUMMEREXPLORING THE GRAND TETONS ANDYELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARKS..637 WE JUST WANTED TO KIND OFPLAY IT LIKE BY EAR CHOOSINGTO BOOK HOTELS THE DAY THEYNEEDED THEM... AND SHE FOUNDONE ..

WITH A WESTERN LOOK 239YOU KNOW, I THOUGHT COVEREDWAGON MEANT IT WAS A THEME OFA ROOM SHE EXPECTED A QUEENSIZE BED IN THIS WESTERNTHEMED HOTEL..

218 WHEN WE GOTTHERE, THEY SAID, NO, THAT'SWHERE YOU'RE GOING TO BESTAYING IN THE COVERED WAGON.I SAYS, NO, NO, NO, NO, NO, MYHUSBAND'S 84 I'M 72 SUSAN..HAD FOUND HEART SIX RANCH..ITS LOCATED IN MORAN WYOMING..NEAR YELLOWSTONE..

AND YES..SHE'D ACTUALLY BOOKED ACOVERED WAGON.

NO RESTOOM..AND NO DOORS..

513 THEY GOTBIG ROAD SIGNS THAT SAY BEWAREOF THE BEARS, I MEAN, NEONSLIDES, AND NOT TO HAVE A DOORAND YOU'RE COVERED WAGON BEERCOULD COME VISITING YOU.

AMISUNDERSTANDING ... SHE SAYSTHE STAFF HELPED BOOKACCOMIDATIONS AT A NEARBYHOTEL..

AND SUSAN SAYS RANCHSTAFF..

PROMISED TO REFUND THETHREE NIGHTS SHE BOOKED..

417DOLLARS.

301 I NEVER GOT MYMONEY BACK.

WE REACHED OUT TOHEART SIX RANCH..

THEY SAY..SUSAN WAS NEVER OWED AREFUND..THAT SHE BOOKED ON A3RD PARTY SITE WITH A NONREFUNDABLE PRICE..

AND THEIR"GLAMPING WAGON" AS THEY CALLIT, WENT UNUSED.

ST/D: SUSANDIDN'T DISPUTE WITH HER CREDITCARD COMPANY, OR THE BOOKINGSITE THINKING THE HOTEL WOULDREFUND.

DOUBLE CHECK THE TERMSAND CONDITIONS WHEN YOU BOOKONLINE.

IF YOU ARE BOOKINGLAST MINUTE- IT MAY BE BEST TOWAIT UNTIL YOU SHOW UP AT THEHOTEL TO MAKE SURE A WAGON ISNOT JUST A SIGN, IT'S YOURROOM!

