The Returned movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: South America, 1919.

The indigenous peoples of the Guarani tribe have either fled, been exterminated or recuded to servitude.

Julia, the wife of a landowner, gives birth to her third dead child.

Desperate, she begs Kerana, her Indian maid, to bring him back to life.

The creature returns, but not alone.

Director: Laura Casabe Writers: Laura Casabe, Lisandro Colaberardino, Paulo Soria Stars: Alberto Ajaka, Edgardo Castro, Javier Drolas Genre: Drama, Horror
