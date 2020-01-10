More reasons to buy stocks than sell -analyst

Global  

Wayne Kauffman, chief market analyst at Phoenix Financial Services, believes the U.S. stock market is still relatively cheap and sees another 6 to 9 percent upside in the S&amp;P 500 by year&apos;s end.

