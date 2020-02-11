Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sajid Javid > Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:02s - Published < > Embed
Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid MP has announced how the government hopes to grow the economy following Brexit.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the IMF expects the UK economy to grow faster this year than in Germany, Italy, France or Spain.

He also announced an intention to put £5bn into local buses and cycle lanes across the country.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

simplync

Nick Haydon 🇪🇺🇬🇧 RT @instituteforgov: 1. Will Rishi Sunak stick to Sajid Javid’s fiscal rules? Abandoning the existing set of rules so soon after the elect… 1 day ago

instituteforgov

Institute for Gov 1. Will Rishi Sunak stick to Sajid Javid’s fiscal rules? Abandoning the existing set of rules so soon after the el… https://t.co/7SIOemTTs7 2 days ago

Redpolitics

Stuart Thomson HuffPostUKPol: RT BeckyBarnesB: In a possible swipe at Dominic Cummings, Johnson’s chief adviser, Javid said he did… https://t.co/JgaYYfNqo1 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.