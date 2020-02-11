Sajid Javid: Government will invest in local infrastructure

Sajid Javid MP has announced how the government hopes to grow the economy following Brexit.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer said the IMF expects the UK economy to grow faster this year than in Germany, Italy, France or Spain.

He also announced an intention to put £5bn into local buses and cycle lanes across the country.

Report by Barnetth.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn