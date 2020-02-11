Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > William Barr > U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack

U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack

Video Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack

U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

U.S. charges four Chinese military operatives in Equifax 2017 hack

For story suggestions or custom animation requests, contact [email protected]

Visit http://archive.nextanimationstudio.com to view News Direct's complete archive of 3D news animations.

RESTRICTIONS: Broadcast: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN Digital: NO USE JAPAN, NO USE TAIWAN A federal grand jury charged four Chinese military officers on Tuesday for the massive hack of the credit rating giant Equifax that occurred in 2017.

The four are alleged members of the People's Liberation Army's 54th Research Institute.

Speaking at a press conference in Washington, U.S. Attorney General William Barr called the hack 'one of the largest data breaches in history.'

Barr said the hackers stole personal information and trade secrets including data compilation and database designs.

BBC reports that the hackers allegedly routed traffic through 32 servers in nearly 20 countries to conceal their location as they conducted the cyber attack, which occurred from May to June in 2017.

The U.S. Department of Justice named three of the four suspects, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The Washington Post quotes FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich as saying, "We can't take them into custody, try them in a court of law, and lock them up — not today, anyway." RUNDOWN SHOWS: 1.

Four Chinese military officers charged over 2017 Equifax hack 2.

Hackers accessed personal information and trade secrets 3.

Hackers utilized servers around the world to conceal the attack's origin 4.

Suspects are unlikely to be brought to trial VOICEOVER (in English): "A federal grand jury charged four Chinese military officers on Tuesday for the massive hack of the credit rating giant Equifax that occurred in 2017.

The four are alleged members of the People's Liberation Army's 54th Research Institute." "Speaking at a press conference in Washington, U.S. Attorney General William Barr called the hack 'one of the largest data breaches in history.'

Barr said the hackers stole personal information and trade secrets including data compilation and database designs." "BBC reports that the hackers allegedly routed traffic through 32 servers in nearly 20 countries to conceal their location as they conducted the cyber attack, which occurred from May to June in 2017." "The U.S. Department of Justice named three of the four suspects, but their whereabouts are unknown.

The Washington Post quotes FBI Deputy Director David Bowdich as saying, 'We can't take them into custody, try them in a court of law, and lock them up — not today, anyway.'" SOURCES: BBC, Washington Post https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-51449778 https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/justice-dept-charges-four-members-of-chinese-military-in-connection-with-2017-hack-at-equifax/2020/02/10/07a1f7be-4c13-11ea-bf44-f5043eb3918a_story.html *** For story suggestions please contact [email protected] For technical and editorial support, please contact: Asia: +61 2 93 73 1841 Europe: +44 20 7542 7599 Americas and Latam: +1 800 738 8377




You Might Like


Tweets about this

FULLDEFENCE

ART RT @alfredwkng: BREAKING: Justice Department indicts four Chinese military hackers over Equifax breach https://t.co/cFqABz5ww6 2 days ago

CyberSecDN

Cyber Security Daily News Four Chinese military hackers indicted for Equifax breach https://t.co/IrNAcRTmzl via @threatintel 2 days ago

Ray82715905

Ray RT @RepJackBergman: With today’s report about China’s involvement in the @Equifax breech, we must pass the HACT Act, that I introduced w/@R… 2 days ago

Ray82715905

Ray RT @SenatorRomney: The Equifax hack is yet another example of China's commitment to data theft. A warning to our allies: remember the inher… 2 days ago

wasteoftym

Julie Walker RT @Punish4Q: Four Chinese Military charged in Equifax breach. https://t.co/Ys46q44MSm 3 days ago

Evachow211

Evachow21 RT @JohnCornyn: U.S. charges four members of Chinese military in connection with 2017 Equifax hack https://t.co/yRgXwOGZXr 4 days ago

CyberSecDN

Cyber Security Daily News U.S. charges four Chinese military hackers in 2017 Equifax breach https://t.co/xMjFJ1XFgP via @SecurityCurrent 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. charges four Chinese military officers over Equifax hack [Video]U.S. charges four Chinese military officers over Equifax hack

WASHINGTON (check dateline) — A federal grand jury charged four Chinese military officers on Tuesday for the massive hack of the credit rating giant Equifax that occurred in 2017. The four are..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:33Published

U.S. charges Chinese military hackers for Equifax breach [Video]U.S. charges Chinese military hackers for Equifax breach

The U.S. Department of Justice charged four Chinese military hackers for the 2017 Equifax credit reporting agency breach that impacted nearly 150 million Americans. Conway G. Gittens has the details.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.