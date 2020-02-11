Trump’s Border Wall Construction Has Allegedly Blasted Native American Burial Sites 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published Trump’s Border Wall Construction Has Allegedly Blasted Native American Burial Sites As the construction at the southern border continues, the Trump administration is being accused by lawmakers of destroying Native American burial sites in order to build the wall. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Was Trump's Destruction Of Monument Hill A Hate Crime Against Native Americans? Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In Donald Trump's first year of the presidency hate...

