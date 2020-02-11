Global  

Trump’s Border Wall Construction Has Allegedly Blasted Native American Burial Sites

Trump’s Border Wall Construction Has Allegedly Blasted Native American Burial Sites

Trump’s Border Wall Construction Has Allegedly Blasted Native American Burial Sites

As the construction at the southern border continues, the Trump administration is being accused by lawmakers of destroying Native American burial sites in order to build the wall.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
Was Trump’s Destruction Of Monument Hill A Hate Crime Against Native Americans?

Was Trump’s Destruction Of Monument Hill A Hate Crime Against Native Americans?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling In Donald Trump’s first year of the presidency hate...
WorldNews - Published


Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites [Video]Tribal Leader Produces Testimony Against Border Wall Invading Their Sacred Burial Sites

The Tohono O’odham Nation’s tribal leader delivered testimony about President Donald Trump’s border wall. According to the HuffPost, the wall is being built through Arizona’s Indigenous..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Border wall battle at Organ Pipe National Monument [Video]Border wall battle at Organ Pipe National Monument

Activists and federal officials squared off near Lukeville Wednesday over the construction of new border wall as part of the Trump administration’s plan to build 450 miles of new barrier by Election..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:43Published

