Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case on February 12, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:21s - Published Prosecutor: DNA obtained from ancestry site closes 20-year-old rape case Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced his office will charge William Brian Blankenship in connection with three rapes that occurred 20 years ago. 0

Recent related videos from verified sources $1.5M bond for alleged serial rapist William Blankenship That's $500,000 per victim for Blankenship, who was arrested only recently for crimes committed 20 years ago. Law enforcement identified him as the suspect by matching DNA from the decades-old rape.. Credit: WCPO Cincinnati Duration: 01:32Published 2 weeks ago 5pm serial rapist Live Vo/Sot According to Deters, law enforcement connected Blankenship to the crimes after matching DNA from an ancestry site to DNA collected in rape kits when they occurred. One of Blankenship's parents.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:39Published on February 12, 2020