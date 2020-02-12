Samsung: they really did it

Today is the day, say hello to Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 devices.

This year, we get the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All of the Galaxy S20 phones feature 5G and a 120Hz display.

So, what better way to examine the new Samsungs than to compare them against the previous flagship, the Galaxy S10+.

Which one would you buy?

-Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Specs-6.9-inch display, 120HzQuad rear camera system with 100x digital zoom40MP selfie cameraSnapdragon 865Up to 16GB of RAMUp to 512GB of internal storage5,000mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.05G supportUltrasonic fingerprint sensor-Galaxy S10+ Specs-6.4-inch displayTriple rear camera system with dual OIS10MP selfie camera + RGB depth cameraSnapdragon 855Up to 12GB of RAMUp to 1TB of internal storage4,100mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.0Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor