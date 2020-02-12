Samsung: they really did it

Global  

Check out Gear4 Battersea, Crystal Palace,Piccadilly and InvisibleShield Ultra VisionGuard+: http://bit.ly/ZAGG-JR(Also available at Verizon)Today is the day, say hello to Samsung's new line of Galaxy S20 devices.

This year, we get the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All of the Galaxy S20 phones feature 5G and a 120Hz display.

So, what better way to examine the new Samsungs than to compare them against the previous flagship, the Galaxy S10+.

Which one would you buy?

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Specs-6.9-inch display, 120HzQuad rear camera system with 100x digital zoom40MP selfie cameraSnapdragon 865Up to 16GB of RAMUp to 512GB of internal storage5,000mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.05G supportUltrasonic fingerprint sensor-Galaxy S10+ Specs-6.4-inch displayTriple rear camera system with dual OIS10MP selfie camera + RGB depth cameraSnapdragon 855Up to 12GB of RAMUp to 1TB of internal storage4,100mAh batteryFast Wireless Charging 2.0Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor
How to take a screenshot on Samsung Galaxy S20

Want to capture a screenshot on Samsung’s Galaxy S20? It’s a pretty easy process as it is on any...
9to5Google - Published

24 hours with the Samsung Galaxy S20: what we’ve learned from day one


TechRadar - Published


tal_rushkeviz

טל רושקביץ @OXIR16 @StayHmming @SuperSaf I dont hate Samsung's phone, they are actually great, I just prefer the desgin, the h… https://t.co/labQBdWL1S 4 minutes ago

jmwilt17

Jason Wiltjer Here's the thing, Samsung honestly really didn't need to make the s20 ultra, they would have been just fine with ju… https://t.co/EU1P3294rz 13 minutes ago

OXIR16

🄾🅇🄸🅁 @MMDDJ_ @I_Leak_VN I don't understand Samsung's strategy at all.. they have an amazing marketing team but they don'… https://t.co/SnDiWOv6Av 2 hours ago

OXIR16

🄾🅇🄸🅁 @I_Leak_VN @MMDDJ_ They don't sell in China but A series are still world's best selling Android phones. And Samsung… https://t.co/c0RpzPn6hz 2 hours ago

adotei___

C7ngel ♧ @SuperSaf @oppo @OPPOMobileUK @oppomobileindia @Qualcomm @colorosglobal I love Samsung a lot but I don't really hav… https://t.co/nEG6dqTQRC 2 hours ago

YannisSMC

Yannis @UniverseIce Too bad they didn't allow us to choose a Black S20... Really disapointed by Samsung. Kind of unfair actually. 4 hours ago

ZulekaTweets

Zuleka Please vote for Liberty Avenue Middle School. My friend is a science teacher there and they worked really hard to g… https://t.co/fdaZMd4KPK 6 hours ago

Shivdotmov

Shiv Kap @shamnad7860 @SuperSaf Nobody would really complain about false marketing They would only complain about like Sams… https://t.co/Zy96KnFHQ4 6 hours ago


ITK x Verizon [Video]ITK x Verizon

Meet the new Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G brought to you by Verizon!

Credit: ITKxVZ     Duration: 00:35Published

The Next Generation of Connectivity Is Here [Video]The Next Generation of Connectivity Is Here

T-Mobile has the first and only nationwide 5G network

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:18Published

