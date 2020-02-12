Bitcoin Passes $10k, Seeing Its Best January in Seven Years on February 12, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: PennyGem - Duration: 00:51s - Published Bitcoin Passes $10k, Seeing Its Best January in Seven Years Bitcoin has had its best January in seven years. PennyGem’s Elizabeth Keatinge has more. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this