Supercar doesn't get super far after crashing into police kiosk in India

Three exotic sportscars were racing each other in Bengaluru City when one vehicle crashes into a traffic police kiosk on February 9.
Footage shows three high-end cars in traffic where a green Lamborghini Gallardo driver takes off first, the driver subsequently tries to drift but loses control of their car.

The vehicle ends up ramming into a concrete traffic police kiosk on the other side of the road.

According to local reports, the driver of the car was businessman Sunny Sabharwal.

The crash created severe damage to the kiosk and the car’s front portion was completely damaged.

Later, the car owner was arrested after he posted a picture on social media showing a thumbs up next to the kiosk where he crashed his car.




