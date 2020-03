Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak on February 12, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:17s - Published Despite Coronavirus Chaos at Sea, Cruise Industry Says It Can Handle Outbreak With two ships stranded at sea and one recently allowed to dock as quarantines are put in place, the WHO is communicating to countries to change the practice as the cruise industry insists it's able to ramp up its procedures to protect people from the health emergency. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Local sea ports monitor coronavirus developments and impact Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Friday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry. Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:43Published 3 days ago