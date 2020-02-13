Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 09:41s - Published < > Embed
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs. Apple AirPods Pro - Which is Better?

Samsung is back with its follow-up to the Galaxy Buds, the Galaxy Buds+.

Can the AirPods Pro top this challenger?

With 11 hours of battery life, extremely comfortable fit, and IPX2 sweat-proofing, plus a very palatable price, the Galaxy Buds+ are easily among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy.

Here's how they compare to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ impressions from an AirPods Pro user [Video]

Last year I had the opportunity to try the first iteration of the Galaxy Buds in order to compare...
9to5Mac - Published

Keep your new iPhone 11/Pro/Max or Galaxy S20/Plus/Ultra with these $4 cases

AirLand (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a wide selection of cases for both...
9to5Toys - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PalmatureNathan

Nathan Palmature @Chpr77442017 @AnrijsC @Hanindito_S_D @ZacksJerryRig Yes, that is true however most of the new phones that are bein… https://t.co/bk0KlrICTb 1 hour ago

Androfyi

AndroFyi.com Samsung Galaxy Buds+ vs Apple AirPods Professional (Video) https://t.co/6JH56oTQzo 7 hours ago

AmazonDealsCAD

AmazonDealsCanada $35 off - Samsung Galaxy Buds with Charging Case (Black) $130 CAD - https://t.co/qNFpxZ62FP #Samsung #Galaxy… https://t.co/6NgPRqU1pQ 18 hours ago

qcs_tr

QCS Tech Reviews #TechRadar: "Apple AirPods vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: which are the best true wireless earbuds?… https://t.co/gPZV9ukuN4 1 day ago

TechFishNews

Tech News Apple AirPods (2019) vs Samsung Galaxy Buds: which is best for you? https://t.co/CZhGpc5Vuj #news #technews #technology 1 day ago

TechFishNews

Tech News Apple AirPods vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: which are the best true wireless earbuds? https://t.co/KP5iKb6Bwp #news #technews #technology 1 day ago

rtehrani

Rich Tehrani Apple AirPods vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: which are the best true wireless earbuds? https://t.co/1Yu2Y9nmNo https://t.co/fDinal4c4J 2 days ago

tech_cheers

Cheers for Tech Join 5 people right now at "Apple AirPods vs Samsung Galaxy Buds Plus: which are the best true wireless earbuds? |… https://t.co/OfJlyoLUQU 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison [Video]Galaxy S20 Ultra vs. iPhone 11 Pro vs. Pixel 4 | Camera Comparison

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is a remarkable phone, with a super-charged camera system that puts other phone makers on notice. With 8K video and up to 100x zoom, how does the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra..

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:59Published

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max [Video]Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Comparing the iPhone 11 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra may not seem fair. Sure the S20 has 5G and 10x optical zoom, but the iPhone 11 is packed with Apple's fastest chipset.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 03:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.