2020 Cadillac CT4-V Design Preview

Driven by Cadillac's latest turbocharging technology and building on more than 15 years of performance credentials, the first-ever 2020 CT4-V and CT5-V were unveiled, expanding choices for the brand's V-Series performance sub-brand.

Following the 2019 CT6-V (initially known as the CT6 V-Sport), they grow the V-Series family with even more levels of performance, while preserving the lineage established by the original V-Series lineup introduced in 2004.

"The new V-Series sedan lineup defines modern sophistication by combining luxury appointments with thoughtful technology and athletic refinement for the discerning enthusiast," said Brandon Vivian, Cadillac executive chief engineer.

"We are inviting even more customers into the V-Series family by adding a new level of elevated performance between our Sport models and the ultimate, high-performance track capability that the V-Series has grown to represent." The first-ever CT4 and recently introduced CT5 represent Cadillac's realigned sedan portfolio, characterized by new proportions, innovative technologies and more appearance and performance choices.

Each is built on Cadillac's award-winning rear-wheel-drive Alpha architecture, with the V-Series models developed to deliver the ultimate blend of performance, presence and road-going refinement.

Both share the latest standard V-Series performance technologies, including Magnetic Ride Control 4.0, which is tuned specifically for V models to enhance comfort without sacrificing performance-oriented responsiveness, and drive modes that include new V-Mode personalization.

Each model is available in RWD or AWD and features a 10-speed automatic transmission, Brembo front brakes with eBoost electronic assist and a limited-slip rear differential on Cadillac CT4-V and electronic limited-slip differential on Cadillac CT5-V.