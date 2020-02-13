Global  

WMC Officially Canceled + Facebook Gets Fact-Checked | Digital Trends Live 2.13.20

On Digital Trends Live today: The governing body of the Mobile World Congress, GSMC, officially canceled the 2020 conference; Facebook has hired Reuters to fact-check content but political ads will remain unchecked; The LAFD has purchased an all-electric fire truck that will be the first of its kind in North America; a concept rotary mobile phone that actually works; Gaming news and which streaming platforms you should be watching and Pokemon!; Bringing sight to the blind with IrisVision; A comparison of the new Samsung Galaxy Buds+ and Apple's AirPod Pro true wireless earbuds; Design in AR first before you DIY with the PlottApp; NASA is now taking applications for new astronauts; The Mars Society wants you to design a Red planet city state...you could win $10K; IBM has partnered with the Weather Channel to bring 15-day flu forecasts to your area; Reel News and what movies deserve you dollars at the box office this weekend.
