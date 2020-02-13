Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published < > Embed
From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’

In celebration of the five-year anniversary of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, we look back at co-stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan sharing their excitement over the film’s release.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Fifty Shades Darker Movie (2017) - Clip - Jamie Dornan and Dakota johnson [Video]Fifty Shades Darker Movie (2017) - Clip - Jamie Dornan and Dakota johnson

Fifty Shades Darker Movie (2017) - Clip - Jamie Dornan and Dakota johnson

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.