From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ 3 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:43s - Published From The Vault: Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan Talk ‘Fifty Shades Of Grey’ In celebration of the five-year anniversary of “Fifty Shades of Grey”, we look back at co-stars Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan sharing their excitement over the film’s release.