Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

Video Credit: AOL Build VOD - Duration: 18:40s - Published < > Embed
Thomas Doherty Goes Over 'High Fidelity,' The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

Thomas Doherty Goes Over "High Fidelity," The New Romantic-Comedy From Hulu

A reimagining of Nick Hornby’s 1995 novel, Hulu’s "High Fidelity" centers on Rob Brooks (Zoë Kravitz, who also serves as an executive producer), a female record store owner in the rapidly gentrified neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn who revisits past relationships through music and pop culture, while trying to get over her one true love.

Actor Thomas Doherty visited BUILD to talk about his role in the new comedy series.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Actor Griffin Gluck Chats About The New Hulu Comedy Movie, 'Big Time Adolescence' [Video]Actor Griffin Gluck Chats About The New Hulu Comedy Movie, "Big Time Adolescence"

An all-too-real coming-of-age story, "Big Time Adolescence" centers on sixteen-year-old Mo (Griffin Gluck), a bright kid with a good family, who makes questionable choices in the company he keeps. His..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 21:58Published

'Tommy” Star Michael Chernus Dives Into The First Season Of The CBS Drama [Video]"Tommy” Star Michael Chernus Dives Into The First Season Of The CBS Drama

"Tommy" is the story of a former high-ranking NYPD officer who becomes the first female chief of police for Los Angeles (Edie Falco). Equal parts political, procedural and family drama, the new CBS..

Credit: AOL Build VOD     Duration: 29:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.