How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie (1965)
How to Stuff a Wild Bikini Movie trailer (1965) - Plot synopsis: Frankie, on naval-reserve duty in Tahiti, doesn't trust Dee Dee to stay faithful, so he hires Bwana, a witch doctor, to help.
Bwana conjures up a floating bikini, "stuffs" it with Cassandra, and sends her to distract advertising executive Ricky from Dee Dee.
Director: William Asher
Writers: William Asher, Leo Townsend
Stars: Annette Funicello, Dwayne Hickman, Brian Donlevy
Genre: Comedy, Musical