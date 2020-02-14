Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published < > Embed
Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

Rudy Giuliani Claims Democrats Want to ‘Literally Kill Him’ Over Fresh Ukraine Allegations

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani claimed Democrats wanted to literally kill him while he alleged to have new information on a Ukraine scandal.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

bendynaa

Alex Bendyna “I led a complex, diverse city through 9/11, and I have common-sense plans to move America away from chaos to progr… https://t.co/y6oMEavCg9 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lev Parnas Visits Washington, Urges Witnesses, And Wages New Claims [Video]Lev Parnas Visits Washington, Urges Witnesses, And Wages New Claims

The indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani also accused Sen. Lindsey Graham of being involved in a shadow Ukraine policy. Graham's office denies it.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:52Published

House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas [Video]House Democrats Release More Materials From Giuliani Associate Lev Parnas

House Democrats on Friday released more material from indicted businessman Lev Parnas, an associate of Rudy Giuliani who helped him in his pressure campaign against Ukraine. The new photographs,..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:54Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.