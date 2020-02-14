Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Boris Johnson > Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

Boris Johnson's reshuffle: How does his Cabinet look?

A guide to Boris Johnson's new-look Cabinet after his post-Brexit reshuffle, with Rishi Sunak replacing Sajid Javid as Chancellor.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheEastCoastEye

The East Coast Eye Cabinet Reshuffle: How Does Boris Johnson's New Government Stack Up On Human Rights? https://t.co/OKzwBkzeh3 #humanrights 14 hours ago

FascinationCrea

Ram Vajpeyi RT @FascinationCrea: & Queen Elizabeth, what does BoJo's firing of Cox presage? A Coup? "Cox, 59, Attorney General. Told Boris Johnson his… 2 days ago

Mattwenham

Matt Wenham RT @bondngo: DFID survived Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle, but could government restructures and the upcoming integrated review divert U… 4 days ago

bondngo

Bond DFID survived Boris Johnson's cabinet reshuffle, but could government restructures and the upcoming integrated revi… https://t.co/orPdurosCi 4 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test [Video]PM expresses sympathy as first person in the UK dies after positive coronavirus test

Boris Johnson offered his sympathies to the family of the first person in the UK to die after testing positive for coronavirus. "Our sympathies are very much with the victim and their family," the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

Boris Johnson awkwardly ducks nappy changing question [Video]Boris Johnson awkwardly ducks nappy changing question

Boris Johnson appeared flustered when asked if he will be changing nappies when his new baby arrives. The Prime Minister and fiancée Carrie Symonds recently announced they are expecting a child in the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.