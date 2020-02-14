Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:24s - Published < > Embed
Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

Barcelona and Real Madrid in Vegas?

One of the biggest soccer rivalries in the world could play out soon at Allegiant Stadium.

The Washington Post is reporting that Barcelona vs.

Real Madrid could be the first sporting event at the stadium
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

menosdeporte

Noticias Deportivas Report: Allegiant Stadium could host Barcelona-Real Madrid soccer match - News3LV https://t.co/WFWqcIMj0D https://t.co/0VwbgLscrV 21 hours ago

WilliamsBob75

Bob Williams RT @SoccerInsider: Update on venue for proposed Real Madrid v Barcelona this summer as part of @IntChampionsCup: New NFL stadium in Las Veg… 3 days ago

SoccerInsider

Steven Goff Update on venue for proposed Real Madrid v Barcelona this summer as part of @IntChampionsCup: New NFL stadium in La… https://t.co/qYaJ509ROI 3 days ago

CPTryder1536

Jared L. RT @fcbarcalv: Oh please let this come true!!! 🔴🔵🤞 #FCBarcelona #LasVegas #beINSPORTS #elclasico #LaLigaSantander @AllegiantStadm @Estrel… 6 days ago

Will_jasper24

Life sux... @markanderson65 @WiredDevils @AceTrainerZack Does the possible Real Madrid and Barcelona match going to Vegas going to affect the decision? 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week [Video]Zidane pleased to see Real earn 2-0 win over Barca after difficult week

Zinedine Zidane pleased to see Real Madrid bounce back with 2-0 defeat of Barcelona after difficult week

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:29Published

Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support [Video]Zidane admits Real's vulnerability before 'Clasico', calls for fan support

Zinedine Zidane says Real Madrid are in a delicate situation as they prepare to host Barcelona in Sunday's Clasico

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.