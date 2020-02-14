Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides

Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides The new toll-free phone number, 1-833-USE-UBER, is being implemented in the state of Arizona.

It lets users schedule a car from the ride-hailing service without the use of a smartphone.

You will also get a price quote over the phone for the distance of your ride.

Your driver's arrival time and their information will be sent via text.

Uber says in a statement that feedback from older adults is what led to the pilot.

Those who do not use smartphones in the U.S. are typically shown to be elderly.

Uber, via statement Uber added that the test is being done in Arizona due to the state's rising population of older people.