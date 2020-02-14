Uber Begins Experimenting With 1-800 Number for Rides
1-800 Number for Rides The new toll-free phone number,
1-833-USE-UBER, is being
implemented in the state of Arizona.
It lets users schedule a car
from the ride-hailing service
without the use of a smartphone.
You will also get a price quote over
the phone for the distance of your ride.
Your driver's arrival time and
their information will be sent via text.
Uber says in a statement that feedback
from older adults is what led to the pilot.
Those who do not use smartphones
in the U.S. are typically shown
to be elderly.
Uber,
via statement Uber added that the test is being done in Arizona
due to the state's rising population of older people.