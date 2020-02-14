100-year-old granny is still singing a happy tune on February 14, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: nypost - Duration: 00:58s - Published 100-year-old granny is still singing a happy tune Happy 100th birthday to this great-grandmother! The birthday girl, Letitia "Letty" Lancaster, dazzled family members in Stirling, England, with an upbeat rendition of Louis Armstrong's "When You're Smiling." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Kate praises her granny in podcast



The Duchess of Cambridge says the childhood experiences she shared with her “amazing granny” are ones she now tries to give her own children. Speaking on the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast, Kate.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published on February 15, 2020